Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Blacksburg

Go
Blacksburg restaurants
Toast

Blacksburg restaurants that serve miso soup

Main pic

 

Green’s Grill & Sushi Bar - 109 College Ave

109 College Ave, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Miso Soup$3.99
More about Green’s Grill & Sushi Bar - 109 College Ave
Consumer pic

 

Ridiculous Chicken

201 N Main St, Ste A, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Miso Soup$2.99
Only AVAILABLE Before 10PM. Come with tofu, seaweed, green onion
More about Ridiculous Chicken

Browse other tasty dishes in Blacksburg

Sweet Potato Fries

Spinach Salad

Coleslaw

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Lasagna

Hummus

Turkey Reuben

Fried Rice

Map

More near Blacksburg to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Forest

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston