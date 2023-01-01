Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Miso soup in
Blacksburg
/
Blacksburg
/
Miso Soup
Blacksburg restaurants that serve miso soup
Green’s Grill & Sushi Bar - 109 College Ave
109 College Ave, Blacksburg
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$3.99
More about Green’s Grill & Sushi Bar - 109 College Ave
Ridiculous Chicken
201 N Main St, Ste A, Blacksburg
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$2.99
Only AVAILABLE Before 10PM. Come with tofu, seaweed, green onion
More about Ridiculous Chicken
Browse other tasty dishes in Blacksburg
Sweet Potato Fries
Spinach Salad
Coleslaw
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Lasagna
Hummus
Turkey Reuben
Fried Rice
More near Blacksburg to explore
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Radford
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Christiansburg
No reviews yet
Forest
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Vinton
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Moneta
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Houston
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(268 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(405 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(377 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston