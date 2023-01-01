Mochi ice cream in Blacksburg
Blacksburg restaurants that serve mochi ice cream
Ocean Samurai -
1560 South Main Street, Ste 116, Blacksburg
|Mochi Ice Cream - Chocolate
|$3.50
Ridiculous Chicken
201 N Main St, Ste A, Blacksburg
|Mochi Ice Cream - Green Tea (2)
|$3.99
绿茶麻薯冰淇淋 2PC, topped with whipped cream. PICK UP ONLY, NO DELIVERY
|Mochi Ice Cream - Strawberry (2)
|$3.99
草莓麻薯冰淇淋 2PC, topped with whipped cream. PICK UP ONLY, NO DELIVERY
|Mochi Ice Cream - Chocolate (2)
|$3.99
巧克力麻薯冰淇淋 2PC, topped with whipped cream. PICK UP ONLY, NO DELIVERY