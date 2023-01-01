Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mochi ice cream in Blacksburg

Blacksburg restaurants
Blacksburg restaurants that serve mochi ice cream

Ocean Samurai -

1560 South Main Street, Ste 116, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mochi Ice Cream - Chocolate$3.50
More about Ocean Samurai -
Ridiculous Chicken

201 N Main St, Ste A, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mochi Ice Cream - Green Tea (2)$3.99
绿茶麻薯冰淇淋 2PC, topped with whipped cream. PICK UP ONLY, NO DELIVERY
Mochi Ice Cream - Strawberry (2)$3.99
草莓麻薯冰淇淋 2PC, topped with whipped cream. PICK UP ONLY, NO DELIVERY
Mochi Ice Cream - Chocolate (2)$3.99
巧克力麻薯冰淇淋 2PC, topped with whipped cream. PICK UP ONLY, NO DELIVERY
More about Ridiculous Chicken

