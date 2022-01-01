Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Blacksburg

Blacksburg restaurants
Blacksburg restaurants that serve nachos

Macado's - Blacksburg

922 University City Blvd, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Grande$9.45
Chips, chili, melted cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
Irish Nachos$10.25
Homemade crinkle-cut potato chips topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
Nachos$9.25
Tortilla chips with piping hot nacho cheese, topped with jalapeños. Served with onion dip and salsa.
More about Macado's - Blacksburg
Bull and Bones Blacksburg - 1470 S Main St

1470 S Main St, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brewhaus Nachos$10.99
tortilla chips, pulled pork or smoked
chicken, smoked cheese sauce, jalapenos,
BBQ sauce, sour cream & salsa
or upgrade to brisket nachos for +$3
More about Bull and Bones Blacksburg - 1470 S Main St

