Nachos in Blacksburg
Blacksburg restaurants that serve nachos
More about Macado's - Blacksburg
Macado's - Blacksburg
922 University City Blvd, Blacksburg
|Nachos Grande
|$9.45
Chips, chili, melted cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
|Irish Nachos
|$10.25
Homemade crinkle-cut potato chips topped with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, black olives. Served with onion dip and salsa.
|Nachos
|$9.25
Tortilla chips with piping hot nacho cheese, topped with jalapeños. Served with onion dip and salsa.