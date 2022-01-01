Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Blacksburg

Blacksburg restaurants
Blacksburg restaurants that serve pies

Cellar Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Cellar Restaurant

302 N Main St, Blacksburg

Avg 4 (300 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12' Chicken Pesto Pie$15.95
Pesto sauce topped with chicken, red onions, and red bell peppers.
More about Cellar Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Bull and Bones Blacksburg

1470 S Main St, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$6.99
More about Bull and Bones Blacksburg

