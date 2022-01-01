Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Blacksburg
/
Blacksburg
/
Pies
Blacksburg restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Cellar Restaurant
302 N Main St, Blacksburg
Avg 4
(300 reviews)
12' Chicken Pesto Pie
$15.95
Pesto sauce topped with chicken, red onions, and red bell peppers.
More about Cellar Restaurant
Bull and Bones Blacksburg
1470 S Main St, Blacksburg
No reviews yet
Key Lime Pie
$6.99
More about Bull and Bones Blacksburg
