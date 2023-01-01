Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Blacksburg

Blacksburg restaurants
Blacksburg restaurants that serve prosciutto

The Black Hen & Bar Blue - 126 Jackson Street, NW

126 Jackson Street, NW, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto wrap chicken$38.00
More about The Black Hen & Bar Blue - 126 Jackson Street, NW
Cellar Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Cellar Restaurant - 302 North Main - Blacksburg, Virginia

302 N Main St, Blacksburg

Avg 4 (300 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
12' Asiago Prosciutto Pizza$16.50
Olive oil, asiago cheese, thin sliced prosciutto, sliced roma tomato, red bell peppers, and artichoke hearts.
16' Asiago Prosciutto Pizza$20.50
Olive oil, asiago cheese, thin sliced prosciutto, sliced roma tomato, red bell peppers, and artichoke hearts.
9' Asiago Prosciutto$9.95
Olive oil, asiago cheese, thin sliced prosciutto, sliced roma tomato, red bell peppers, and artichoke hearts.
More about Cellar Restaurant - 302 North Main - Blacksburg, Virginia

