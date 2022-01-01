Salmon in Blacksburg
Blacksburg restaurants that serve salmon
The Maroon Door
418 N. Main St., Blacksburg
|Floral Salmon
|$25.00
Jasmine Rice, Broccolini, Carrots, Rose Mascarpone, Blackberry-Lavender Sauce, & Marigold Petals
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Cellar Restaurant
302 N Main St, Blacksburg
|Blackened Salmon
|$16.00
~12 ounce Atlantic salmon filet, blackened and served with roasted potatoes and broccoli or asparagus, a side salad or cup of soup, and garlic bread.
Bull and Bones Blacksburg
1470 S Main St, Blacksburg
|Grilled Salmon
|$21.99
salmon filet served with chipotle aioli and two sides, add a bourbon teriyaki glaze for $1
Cabo Fish Taco - Blacksburg
117 South Main Street, Blacksburg
|A La Grilled Salmon Taco -
Tuesdays Only! $3 for a single signature Salmon taco! Served with avocado, cheese, tomato, cabbage, and cilantro white sauce. (No substitutions)
|Honey Soy Glazed Salmon Tacos -
|$13.25
Grilled salmon tossed with our Honey Soy Glaze, stuffed with mixed greens, guacamole, tomato & mixed cheese, finished with our Honey Wasabi Sauce.