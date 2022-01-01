Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Blacksburg

Go
Blacksburg restaurants
Toast

Blacksburg restaurants that serve salmon

The Maroon Door image

 

The Maroon Door

418 N. Main St., Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Floral Salmon$25.00
Jasmine Rice, Broccolini, Carrots, Rose Mascarpone, Blackberry-Lavender Sauce, & Marigold Petals
More about The Maroon Door
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Cellar Restaurant

302 N Main St, Blacksburg

Avg 4 (300 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Salmon$16.00
~12 ounce Atlantic salmon filet, blackened and served with roasted potatoes and broccoli or asparagus, a side salad or cup of soup, and garlic bread.
More about Cellar Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Bull and Bones Blacksburg

1470 S Main St, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$21.99
salmon filet served with chipotle aioli and two sides, add a bourbon teriyaki glaze for $1
More about Bull and Bones Blacksburg
Cabo Fish Taco - Blacksburg image

 

Cabo Fish Taco - Blacksburg

117 South Main Street, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
DeliveryFast Pay
A La Grilled Salmon Taco -
Tuesdays Only! $3 for a single signature Salmon taco! Served with avocado, cheese, tomato, cabbage, and cilantro white sauce. (No substitutions)
Honey Soy Glazed Salmon Tacos -$13.25
Grilled salmon tossed with our Honey Soy Glaze, stuffed with mixed greens, guacamole, tomato & mixed cheese, finished with our Honey Wasabi Sauce.
More about Cabo Fish Taco - Blacksburg

Browse other tasty dishes in Blacksburg

Pies

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Spinach Salad

Boneless Wings

Quesadillas

Map

More near Blacksburg to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Forest

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Houston

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston