Tacos in Blacksburg

Blacksburg restaurants
Blacksburg restaurants that serve tacos

Main pic

 

Green’s Grill & Sushi Bar - 109 College Ave

109 College Ave, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Taco$11.99
Lettuce, scallion, avocado, cheese & cilantro lime sauce.
More about Green’s Grill & Sushi Bar - 109 College Ave
Macado's image

 

Macado's - Blacksburg

922 University City Blvd, Blacksburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$7.95
Crispy Haddock in a soft flour tortilla garnished with Asian slaw, pico de gallo avocado and tarter sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki Tacos$9.65
Breaded chicken in soft flour tortillas with crisp romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and sweet teriyaki sauce.
Grilled Chicken Ranch Tacos$9.65
Grilled chicken in soft flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, asian cabbage, with pico de gallo and ranch dressing.
More about Macado's - Blacksburg

