Tacos in Blacksburg
Blacksburg restaurants that serve tacos
More about Green’s Grill & Sushi Bar - 109 College Ave
Green’s Grill & Sushi Bar - 109 College Ave
109 College Ave, Blacksburg
|Fish Taco
|$11.99
Lettuce, scallion, avocado, cheese & cilantro lime sauce.
More about Macado's - Blacksburg
Macado's - Blacksburg
922 University City Blvd, Blacksburg
|Fish Tacos
|$7.95
Crispy Haddock in a soft flour tortilla garnished with Asian slaw, pico de gallo avocado and tarter sauce.
|Chicken Teriyaki Tacos
|$9.65
Breaded chicken in soft flour tortillas with crisp romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and sweet teriyaki sauce.
|Grilled Chicken Ranch Tacos
|$9.65
Grilled chicken in soft flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, asian cabbage, with pico de gallo and ranch dressing.