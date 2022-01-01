Go
BlackSheep Wine Bar & Merchant

BlackSheep Wine Bar & Merchant is an unequivocally equal parts wine bar and conversational destination.

98 S San Marcos Place

Popular Items

It's All Gouda$16.50
Romaine, tomato, roasted corn, bacon, hard-boiled egg, red. onion, smoked gouda, avocado, salsa ranch topped with corn nuts
The Prime$17.50
Sliced Prime Rib, Garlic Mushrooms, Sauteed Onions, Asiago, Creamy Horseradish
Chicken Pesto$16.00
Grilled chicken, pesto, tomato, sprouts, Havarti on focaccia
Half It's All Gouda$8.00
Bruschetta Pick 2$10.00
The Brie$16.50
Apples, Brie, Fig Jam, Crispy Prosciutto
This is My Jam
prosciutto, blackberry, cherries, raspberry, Salami, pistachio, mortadella, brie, smoked gouda, asiago cheese, assorted artisan crackers, and fresh bread, house-served jam, rotating munchies.
Bruschetta Pick 4$16.75
Brussels$17.00
Sauteed Crispy Brussels, Pomegranate Seeds, bacon
Cajun Cream$17.00
Chicken, asparagus, wild mushrooms, pappardelle noodles, cajun cream sauce
Location

98 S San Marcos Place

Chandler AZ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
The Perch

An outdoor hideaway pub and brewery in the heart of Downtown Chandler that doubles as an exotic bird rescue. An almost mystical garden-like atmosphere at ground level as well as a brand new, expanded roof top featuring live music Thursday through Sunday. 30 beers on tap, delicious craft cocktails, and food that will make your mouth water. Come in and try our Brick Oven Tamale or one of our hand-crafted pizzas. Not hungry? Grab a beer flight and get a taste of what Brewmaster Bucky is all about. Don't forget to take a growler of your favorite beer home!

Even Stevens Sandwiches

Proudly serving the following craft partners: Peixoto Coffee, Cotton Country Jams, Bread Basket, Santan Brewing, Papago Brewing, Huss Brewing, Infinite Monkey Theorum, Double L Ranch Meats, City Cakes Bakery and Stoneground Bakery.

Murphy's Law Irish Pub

We’re steeped in tradition but we’re not bound by it. Our goal is to bring the best of the vibrant Dublin pub scene to Chandler, AZ. That means a memorable experience for everyone with the best food, drink, music and banter.

Pedal Haus Brewery

Award winning, locally owned/independent brewpub featuring handcrafted European-style beers, American gastropub menu and large patio and outside bar.

