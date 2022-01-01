Go
Black Sheep Brasserie

Elevated French brasserie with a California twist offering curbside pick-up food and libations with the purchase of food.

1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30 • $$$

Popular Items

Ōra King Salmon$39.00
Tzatziki | Cucumber | Basil | Tomato Confit | Toasted Almond
BSB Double Burger w/ Comté Cheese$19.00
House Pickles | Pickle Brine Hollandaise | Pommes Frites *Please, no modifications*
Astral Plane Punch$14.00
Star Keeper Gin | Orange Juice | Earl Gray Tea | Vanilla | Aromatic Bitters | Milk Clarified
Marin Sun Farms Heritage Pork Chop$42.00
Brown Butter Spaetzle | Pork Jus | Red Cabbage Kraut
Mesquite Grilled New York$49.00
Bordelaise Butter | Veal Demi | Duck Fat Potatoes
Kid's Cheeseburger$13.00
Pommes Frites | Ketchup
Grilled Trumpet Mushrooms$28.00
French Lentils | Carrots | Mushroom Vin | Herbed Crouton
Butter Lettuce$12.00
Tarragon Dressing | Crispy Bread | Breakfast Radish
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Sweet & Sour Shallots
French Onion Soup$12.00
Rich Beef Broth | Comté | Croutons *Requires further warming @ home*
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30

San Jose CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
