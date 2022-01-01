Black Sheep Brasserie
Elevated French brasserie with a California twist offering curbside pick-up food and libations with the purchase of food.
1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30 • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1202 Lincoln Ave STE 30
San Jose CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Willow Street Pizza and Taproom
Come on in and enjoy!
SusieCakes
Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.
The Cider Junction
Hard cider fans - this is your one and only stop in the SF South Bay to find Craft Ciders from CA, the US and the world on tap and in bottles and cans (over 70 changing varieties)