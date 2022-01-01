Go
BlackStone

Spacious, contemporary spot serving playful twists on American comfort food plus Sunday brunch.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

503 Westbury Dr #1 • $$

Avg 4.3 (1694 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.95
buttermilk marinated chicken, fried, sliced pickles, ciabatta bun, and your choice of mild, sweet & spicy or maple hot
BlackStone Sliders$8.95
Your choice of cheeseburger or grilled chicken. Served with onion strings and pickles.
BlackStone Salad$7.45
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, and croutons. Served with BlackStone ranch.
Mac & Cheese Side$6.00
Swiss, asiago, parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses with crispy bacon mixed in.
Old Faithful$14.45
Don't mess with a good thing! Bacon and cheddar with our tasty burger.
Plain Jane$13.45
Just like the name implies, juicy charbroiled burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion on the side.
Turkey BALT$13.95
Honey turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and aioli on wheat.
Thai Cobb Salad$14.45
Shredded lettuce, diced chicken, bacon, carrots, cherry tomatoes, egg, avocado, and crispy rice noodles. Served with a ginger sesame vinaigrette.
French Fries$6.00
Standard cut french fries deep fried until crispy and golden brown.
Bubbly Mac & Cheese$13.95
A true house favorite - Swiss, asiago, parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses with crispy bacon mixed in. Served with a side of house-made chips.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

503 Westbury Dr #1

Iowa City IA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

