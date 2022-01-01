Blackstone Valley Tech

Go
Hours of Operation
Tuesday- Friday 10:30 – 12:45
Call for Reservations
(508) 529-7758 ext. 3109

65 Pleasant Street

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$5.00
romaine lettuce with house-made croutons
and parmesan cheese tossed
with our creamy caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap$6.00
choice of broiled, crispy, or
buffalo chicken in a flour tortilla
with caesar salad
Buffalo Fingers w/ FF$5.00
bvt chicken fingers tossed in our creamy
buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese
dipping sauce and hand cut steak fries
DELIVERY PLEASE
Click this button and add to cart, if you want delivery and enter room number
Sicilian Chicken Soup
Crispy Chicken Wrap with Honey Mustard$6.00
crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato in and honey mustard in a flour tortilla 
Teachers Special$5.18
Spinach Salad$5.00
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.00
velvety american cheese between two slices of buttered bread
add bacon, ham or tomato
Location

65 Pleasant Street

Upton MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:45 pm
SaturdayClosed
