Blackwater Tavern and Tap

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

12443 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon, Swiss, Mushroom Burger$13.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon French Fries
Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread$12.00
Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.00
Classic Cheese Burger$12.00
Lettuce, Tomato, French Fries
Chicken Fingers$14.00
Friday Fish Fry$15.00
Reuben$13.00
Served With French Fries
Stuffed Banana Peppers$13.00
Served with Garlic Bread
California Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Spring Mix, Avocado, Bacon. Served With Italian Mayo & French Fries
Bavarian Pretzels$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12443 Broadway

Alden NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
