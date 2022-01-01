Blackwood restaurants you'll love
Must-try Blackwood restaurants
Benny's Brick Oven Pizzeria
700 B South Black Horse Pike, Blackwood
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$12.00
Roasted chicken, house blend of hot sauce & mozzarella cheese served
with blue cheese.
|House French Fries
|$4.50
Seasoned seashore-style skin on delicious potato cuts.
|Vincenzo’s Traditional
|$8.00
Just steak and cheese whiz
Carollo's Family Restaurant & Pizza
860 Rt 168, Turnersville
|Popular items
|Steak Stromboli LG
|$21.99
|Supreme Cheesesteak SM
|$9.99
|Cauliflower Pizza
|$13.99
Witcher's Kitchen
6a shoppers lane, Turnersville
|Popular items
|Collard Greens
Slow simmered fresh greens with smoked turkey, vegetables, spices, hot sauce, and vinegar
|Penne Ala Vodka
with choice of shrimp or chicken
Tomato, cream, and Parmesan get kicked up with a few shots of vodka
|Chicken Skewer
Marinated chicken and fresh herbs, skewered and served with roasted garlic dipping sauce
Fat Jack’s BBQ
3820 Rt 42 N, Turnersville
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$15.99
Jumbo hickory smoked, then fried wings tossed in your choice of 1 of our award winning sauces, served with bleu cheese or ranch. 1 SAUCE CHOICE ONLY! WE CAN'T DO 2 SAUCES FOR 10 WINGS!
|Full Slab
|$29.99
Hickory smoked St. Louis style pork ribs with your choice of mild BBQ, hot BBQ, honey BBQ, Memphis dry rub (no sauce on these babies), or Hawg Wild (sauce and dry rub $1 more).
|Cornbread (pc)
|$1.19
Sold by the piece.
The Wing Kitchen
6a Shoppers Lane, Turnersville
|Popular items
|Fried Cornbread
|$3.00
|16 pc boneless
|$17.95
|12 Piece Wings
|$19.95
Greenwood Park Bells Lake
50 Bells Lake Drive, Turnersville