Blackwood restaurants you'll love

Blackwood restaurants
Toast
  • Blackwood

Blackwood's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Southern
Must-try Blackwood restaurants

Benny's Brick Oven Pizzeria image

 

Benny's Brick Oven Pizzeria

700 B South Black Horse Pike, Blackwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.00
Roasted chicken, house blend of hot sauce & mozzarella cheese served
with blue cheese.
House French Fries$4.50
Seasoned seashore-style skin on delicious potato cuts.
Vincenzo’s Traditional$8.00
Just steak and cheese whiz
Carollo's Family Restaurant & Pizza image

 

Carollo's Family Restaurant & Pizza

860 Rt 168, Turnersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Stromboli LG$21.99
Supreme Cheesesteak SM$9.99
Cauliflower Pizza$13.99
Witcher's Kitchen image

 

Witcher's Kitchen

6a shoppers lane, Turnersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Collard Greens
Slow simmered fresh greens with smoked turkey, vegetables, spices, hot sauce, and vinegar
Penne Ala Vodka
with choice of shrimp or chicken
Tomato, cream, and Parmesan get kicked up with a few shots of vodka
Chicken Skewer
Marinated chicken and fresh herbs, skewered and served with roasted garlic dipping sauce
Fat Jack’s BBQ image

 

Fat Jack’s BBQ

3820 Rt 42 N, Turnersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$15.99
Jumbo hickory smoked, then fried wings tossed in your choice of 1 of our award winning sauces, served with bleu cheese or ranch. 1 SAUCE CHOICE ONLY! WE CAN'T DO 2 SAUCES FOR 10 WINGS!
Full Slab$29.99
Hickory smoked St. Louis style pork ribs with your choice of mild BBQ, hot BBQ, honey BBQ, Memphis dry rub (no sauce on these babies), or Hawg Wild (sauce and dry rub $1 more).
Cornbread (pc)$1.19
Sold by the piece.
The Wing Kitchen image

 

The Wing Kitchen

6a Shoppers Lane, Turnersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Cornbread$3.00
16 pc boneless$17.95
12 Piece Wings$19.95
The Wing Kitchen image

 

The Wing Kitchen

200 Hurffville Rd, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Greenwood Park Bells Lake

50 Bells Lake Drive, Turnersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Blackwood

Cornbread

Mac And Cheese

