Quesadillas in Blackwood

La Cantina Restaurant
630 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood
|Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed and grilled with cheese,served with lettuce pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
Fat Jack’s BBQ
3820 Rt 42 N, Turnersville
|Fried Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla & Fries
|$13.99
Stuffed with Crispy fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, cheddar Jack cheese, finished with ranch dressing all grilled together in a giant flour tortilla served with fries.
|Grilled BBQ Chicken Quesadilla & Fries
|$15.49
Stuffed with a Juicy hickory smoked chicken breast, cheddar Jack cheese, and BBQ sauce, all grilled together in a giant flour tortilla served with fries.
|BBQ Brisket Quesadilla & Fries
|$13.99
Stuffed with Hickory smoked brisket, cheddar Jack cheese, and BBQ sauce, all grilled together in a giant flour tortilla served with fries.