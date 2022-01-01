Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Blackwood

Blackwood restaurants
Blackwood restaurants that serve quesadillas

La Cantina Restaurant

630 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed and grilled with cheese,served with lettuce pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
More about La Cantina Restaurant
Fat Jack’s BBQ

3820 Rt 42 N, Turnersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla & Fries$13.99
Stuffed with Crispy fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, cheddar Jack cheese, finished with ranch dressing all grilled together in a giant flour tortilla served with fries.
Grilled BBQ Chicken Quesadilla & Fries$15.49
Stuffed with a Juicy hickory smoked chicken breast, cheddar Jack cheese, and BBQ sauce, all grilled together in a giant flour tortilla served with fries.
BBQ Brisket Quesadilla & Fries$13.99
Stuffed with Hickory smoked brisket, cheddar Jack cheese, and BBQ sauce, all grilled together in a giant flour tortilla served with fries.
More about Fat Jack’s BBQ

