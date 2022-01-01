Sushi & Japanese
Burgers
Blacow Burger & Sushi
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103
Charlotte, NC 28203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte NC 28203