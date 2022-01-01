Go
Blacow Burger & Sushi imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Burgers

Blacow Burger & Sushi

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103

Charlotte, NC 28203

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

California Roll$7.00
Classic$13.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheddar cheese, Blacow sauce
Bang Bang Shrimp$12.00
Cajun battered shrimp with homemade sweet chili sauce and sriracha mayo
Avocado Roll$4.50
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.50
Summer Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado top spicy salmon crunch w. spicy mayo & eel sauce
Blacow$18.00
Wagyu patty, Lettuce, Tempra avocado, Nori furikake, Mayo, Teriyaki sauce
Bento Box B$18.50
B combo meal featuring both burgers and sushi. Includes a choice of a special burger slider (choice of F.R.O.G. burger, Flaming Cow, Blacow or Korean Pulled Pork burger,) hand cut fries, Thai cucumbers, Edamame and choice of 4pc of Fusion Specialty roll (Lion King roll, Rainbow roll, Spicy Girl roll, or Summer roll.)
Philly Roll$8.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.50
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte NC 28203

Directions

Gallery

Blacow Burger & Sushi image
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bang Bang Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
235 W Tremont ave Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
EMMY SQUARED
orange starNo Reviews
1932 Hawkins Street Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Queen City Bites & Crafts
orange star4.5 • 236
135 Brevard Ct CHARLOTTE, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Bedder Bedder & Moore
orange star4.4 • 683
3501 S. Tryon St Charlotte, NC 28217
View restaurantnext
Harriet's Hamburgers | Hot & Fast
orange starNo Reviews
1115 N Brevard Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1300 Central Ave Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurantnext

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Hawkers Asian Street Food
orange star4.3 • 2,279
1930 Camden Rd Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Ilios Crafted Greek
orange star4.7 • 1,312
1514 S. Church St. Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
orange star4.9 • 1,065
1920 Camden Rd. Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Tyber Creek Pub
orange star4.5 • 865
1933 SOUTH BLVD CHARLOTTE, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Sycamore Brewing
orange star4.0 • 294
2161 Hawkins St Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.2 • 233
1320 South Church Street Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Charlotte

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

First Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Blacow Burger & Sushi

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston