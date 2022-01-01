Blade 1936
Located into the historic Blade Tribune & News building in Oceanside California, Blade 1936 offer a Vera Pizza Napoletana and an innovative Italian cuisine. Outdoor dining patio available and curbside pick up.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
401 Seagaze Dr • $
401 Seagaze Dr
Oceanside CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
