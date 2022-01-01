Go
Blade 1936

Located into the historic Blade Tribune & News building in Oceanside California, Blade 1936 offer a Vera Pizza Napoletana and an innovative Italian cuisine. Outdoor dining patio available and curbside pick up.

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

401 Seagaze Dr • $

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)

Popular Items

Rigatoni con Salsiccia E Funghi$18.50
Italian sausage / pink sauce / mushrooms
Parmesan Fries$8.00
Seasonal Mixed Vegetables$8.00
V Insalata Rucola$11.50
Arugula / avocado / hearts of palms / roasted almonds / lemon dressing
PIZZA Cotto & Funghi$17.50
Tomato sauce / Fresh Mozzarella / Prosciutto Cotto / Mushrooms
Garlic Mashed Potatoes$8.00
Roasted Brussels sprouts$8.00
Sauteed Mushrooms$8.00
BTL Syrah Blend, Pessimist$49.00
Calzone Verdure$18.50
Ricotta / Fresh Mozzarella / Seasonal Roasted Veggies
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

401 Seagaze Dr

Oceanside CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

