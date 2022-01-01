Blairsville restaurants you'll love
Blairsville's top cuisines
Must-try Blairsville restaurants
More about Blairsville Restaurant Grits & Greens
Blairsville Restaurant Grits & Greens
40 Earnest Street, Blairsville
|Popular items
|Smothered Biscuit
|$4.99
Handmade buttermilk biscuit + housemade sausage gravy.
|Smothered & Dressed Biscuit
|$8.99
Handmade buttermilk biscuit + housemade sausage gravy, 2 eggs (any style) and choice of meat.
|Cheeseburger 6oz
|$11.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese. Served with fries or tater tots.
More about Teppanyaki Time Blairsville
Teppanyaki Time Blairsville
305 Murphy Hwy, Suite D, Blairsville
|Popular items
|Harumaki
|$5.00
Two piece Japanese vegetarian spring rolls
|Post Malone Roll
|$11.00
Deep fried roll with spicy tuna, avocado, and cream cheese. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
|Hwy 129 Roll
|$11.00
Spicy Tuna, avocado, topped with our spicy crab salad
More about The Aviator Cafe
The Aviator Cafe
45 HomeTown Way, Blairsville
|Popular items
|The Aviator Club
|$10.51
|The Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.89
|Wills Prime Dip
|$11.99
More about Luckys Taqueria & Cantina
Luckys Taqueria & Cantina
17 Merchants Walk, Blairsville
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$13.00
Loaded with your choice of protein, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, salsa, and melted queso. Served with house chips.
|Tacos
|$4.00
Onion, Cilantro, Lime, Green Salsa, Corn Tortilla. Served on a flour tortilla. Corn tortilla upon request.
Al pastor tacos are topped with pineapple salsa; Mahi Mahi tacos are topped with slaw and crema; Shrimp tacos include mango pico salsa.
|Salad Bowls
|$10.00
Your choice of protein, Chopped Lettuce, Pico, Pickled Red Onion, Mexican Cheese Blend, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Choice of Dressing
More about Grinds N Glazes
Grinds N Glazes
110 Gainesville highway, Blairsville
|Popular items
|Full Turkey Club
|$9.99
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$8.99
|Chef Salad
|$9.99
More about Smokeout BBQ
Smokeout BBQ
24 owl way, Blairsville