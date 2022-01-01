Blairsville restaurants you'll love

Blairsville restaurants
Toast
  • Blairsville

Blairsville's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Blairsville restaurants

Blairsville Restaurant Grits & Greens image

 

Blairsville Restaurant Grits & Greens

40 Earnest Street, Blairsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smothered Biscuit$4.99
Handmade buttermilk biscuit + housemade sausage gravy.
Smothered & Dressed Biscuit$8.99
Handmade buttermilk biscuit + housemade sausage gravy, 2 eggs (any style) and choice of meat.
Cheeseburger 6oz$11.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese. Served with fries or tater tots.
More about Blairsville Restaurant Grits & Greens
Teppanyaki Time Blairsville image

 

Teppanyaki Time Blairsville

305 Murphy Hwy, Suite D, Blairsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Harumaki$5.00
Two piece Japanese vegetarian spring rolls
Post Malone Roll$11.00
Deep fried roll with spicy tuna, avocado, and cream cheese. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Hwy 129 Roll$11.00
Spicy Tuna, avocado, topped with our spicy crab salad
More about Teppanyaki Time Blairsville
The Aviator Cafe image

 

The Aviator Cafe

45 HomeTown Way, Blairsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Aviator Club$10.51
The Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$10.89
Wills Prime Dip$11.99
More about The Aviator Cafe
Luckys Taqueria & Cantina image

 

Luckys Taqueria & Cantina

17 Merchants Walk, Blairsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$13.00
Loaded with your choice of protein, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, salsa, and melted queso. Served with house chips.
Tacos$4.00
Onion, Cilantro, Lime, Green Salsa, Corn Tortilla. Served on a flour tortilla. Corn tortilla upon request.
Al pastor tacos are topped with pineapple salsa; Mahi Mahi tacos are topped with slaw and crema; Shrimp tacos include mango pico salsa.
Salad Bowls$10.00
Your choice of protein, Chopped Lettuce, Pico, Pickled Red Onion, Mexican Cheese Blend, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Choice of Dressing
More about Luckys Taqueria & Cantina
Restaurant banner

 

Grinds N Glazes

110 Gainesville highway, Blairsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full Turkey Club$9.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.99
Chef Salad$9.99
More about Grinds N Glazes
Restaurant banner

 

Smokeout BBQ

24 owl way, Blairsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Smokeout BBQ

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Blairsville

Quesadillas

More near Blairsville to explore

Canton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
