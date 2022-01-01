Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in Blairsville

Go
Blairsville restaurants
Toast

Blairsville restaurants that serve antipasto salad

The Aviator Cafe image

 

The Aviator Cafe

45 HomeTown Way, Blairsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Antipasto Salad Whole$8.79
If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Salad dressing is required, if you would like a dressing, select the one you would like. if not select "no dressing". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"
Antipasto Salad Half$6.11
If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Salad dressing is required, if you would like a dressing, select the one you would like. if not select "no dressing". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"
More about The Aviator Cafe
Main pic

 

Pizza Belly - 53A Merchants Walk

53A Merchants Walk, Blairsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Antipasto Salad$15.00
Lettuce mix, roma tomato, cucumber, Artichoke hearts, red onion, black olives, grated parmesan, pepperoncini peppers, pepperoni, genoa salami, cappa, mozzarella, pepper drops.
More about Pizza Belly - 53A Merchants Walk

Browse other tasty dishes in Blairsville

Sweet Potato Fries

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Reuben

Tuna Salad

Tiramisu

Quesadillas

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Blairsville to explore

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (718 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (549 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston