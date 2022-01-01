Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Blairsville

Blairsville restaurants
Toast

Blairsville restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Blairsville's Skillet Cafe

223 Wellborn Street, Blairsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
12" Egg Salad$9.25
Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.
More about Blairsville's Skillet Cafe
Grinds N Glazes

110 Gainesville highway, Blairsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad Special$9.99
More about Grinds N Glazes

