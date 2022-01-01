Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg salad sandwiches in
Blairsville
/
Blairsville
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Blairsville restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Blairsville's Skillet Cafe
223 Wellborn Street, Blairsville
No reviews yet
12" Egg Salad
$9.25
Served with lettuce, tomato, and chips.
More about Blairsville's Skillet Cafe
Grinds N Glazes
110 Gainesville highway, Blairsville
No reviews yet
Egg Salad Special
$9.99
More about Grinds N Glazes
