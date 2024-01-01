Paninis in Blairsville
Sweet Peas Downtown Eatery
53 B Merchants Walk, Blairsville
|French Dip Panini
|$15.00
Cool in the center, medium rare roast beef pressed between provolone cheese and Cuban bread, with warm au jus for dipping.
|Hot Italian Panini
|$15.00
Ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese on Cuban bread, panini-pressed with lettuce, tomato and onion. Finished with a drizzle of Italian dressing.
The Aviator Cafe
45 HomeTown Way, Blairsville
|Portobella Flat Bread Panini
|$10.39
IOven Roasted Portobella Mushrooms, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Sweet Banana Peppers, Avocados,Black Olives, Spun Carrots, Cucumbers, Carmelized Onions, Organic Baby Lettuces, Sliced Provolone Cheese, Basil Aioli, Balsamic Sub Sauce, Salt, Pepper, And Oregano. Grilled To Perfection On Naan Flat Bred
|Blt Panini Sandwich
|$7.75
If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"
|Honey Ham & Cheddar Panini
|$8.99
