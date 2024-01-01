Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Blairsville

Go
Blairsville restaurants
Toast

Blairsville restaurants that serve paninis

Consumer pic

 

Sweet Peas Downtown Eatery

53 B Merchants Walk, Blairsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Dip Panini$15.00
Cool in the center, medium rare roast beef pressed between provolone cheese and Cuban bread, with warm au jus for dipping.
Hot Italian Panini$15.00
Ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese on Cuban bread, panini-pressed with lettuce, tomato and onion. Finished with a drizzle of Italian dressing.
More about Sweet Peas Downtown Eatery
Item pic

 

The Aviator Cafe

45 HomeTown Way, Blairsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Portobella Flat Bread Panini$10.39
IOven Roasted Portobella Mushrooms, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, Sweet Banana Peppers, Avocados,Black Olives, Spun Carrots, Cucumbers, Carmelized Onions, Organic Baby Lettuces, Sliced Provolone Cheese, Basil Aioli, Balsamic Sub Sauce, Salt, Pepper, And Oregano. Grilled To Perfection On Naan Flat Bred
Blt Panini Sandwich$7.75
If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"
Honey Ham & Cheddar Panini$8.99
If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"
More about The Aviator Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Blairsville

Antipasto Salad

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Pretzels

Chef Salad

Garden Salad

Chicken Wraps

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Map

More near Blairsville to explore

Buford

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Sylva

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (960 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (763 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston