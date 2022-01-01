Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Blairsville

Blairsville restaurants
Toast

Blairsville restaurants that serve tuna salad

The Aviator Cafe image

 

The Aviator Cafe

45 HomeTown Way, Blairsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
4oz Scoop Tuna Salad$3.25
If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"
Tuna Salad Platter$9.41
If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Salad dressing is required, if you would like a dressing, select the one you would like. if not select "no dressing". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"
More about The Aviator Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Grinds N Glazes

110 Gainesville highway, Blairsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Special$8.99
More about Grinds N Glazes

