Go
Toast

Blak Barrel Coffee Co II

Come in and enjoy!

105 N 39th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

White Mocha Blender$4.50
Iced Latte$4.50
Iced Brown Sugar Shaker$5.50
Strawberry Banana$4.50
Iced White Mocha$4.50
Latte$4.00
Salted Caramel Blender$4.50
Iced Macchiato$4.50
White Mocha$4.00
Frozen Hot Chocolate$4.50
See full menu

Location

105 N 39th St

Bethany MO

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blak Barrel Coffee Co

No reviews yet

Blak Barrel prides itself in a coffee experience like no other. Committed to quality ingredients that take you through layers of flavor. You will love this step back from today's long line commercial coffee stores that rush you through. We at Blak Barrel pride ourselves on creating an experience that leaves you thinking about the next visit and flavor to try. Our side treats pair perfectly with our beverages and will satisfy your sweet and savory cravings!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston