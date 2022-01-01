Go
Blak Barrel Coffee Co

Blak Barrel prides itself in a coffee experience like no other. Committed to quality ingredients that take you through layers of flavor. You will love this step back from today's long line commercial coffee stores that rush you through. We at Blak Barrel pride ourselves on creating an experience that leaves you thinking about the next visit and flavor to try. Our side treats pair perfectly with our beverages and will satisfy your sweet and savory cravings!

24065 E 240th Ave

Vanilla Bean Blender$4.50
London Fog$4.00
Strawberry$4.50
White Mocha$4.50
Killer Cold Brew$4.50
Mocha Blender$4.50
Lemonade
Irish Cream CB$3.50
Iced White Mocha$4.50
24065 E 240th Ave

Eagleville MO

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
