Blake Hollow Barn LLC - 11417 Hickory Rd
Open today 2:00 PM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location
11417 Hickory Rd, Bagley WI 53801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Eddies Irish Pub - 800 S. Marquette Road
No Reviews
800 S. Marquette Road Prairie Du Chien, WI 53821
View restaurant