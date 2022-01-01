Blake’s Crab House, Inc.
Call ahead, save time!!
5005C Erdman Avenue
Location
5005C Erdman Avenue
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Michael's Pizza and Subs
New, nice restaurant in the Berea/Belair Edison neighborhood. Great atmosphere to grab a bite to eat with friends and family. We also have carryout and delivery.
Come in and enjoy!
The Belair
A sophisticated cocktail bar serving savory foods.
Sally O's
simple food, done well in a laid back, fun, more-than-a-neighborhood bar & restaurant!
Franchesca's Empanada Cafe
Family owned restaurant managed by mother and daughter. We serve a variety of homemade Latin dishes. Come in and enjoy fresh tasty food!