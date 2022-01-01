Go
Blake's at Southern Milling

109 S. Lindell Street

Popular Items

Large Potato Salad$1.00
red skin potatoes, bacon, scallions, smoky dressing; feeds 3-4
Alabama White Sauce$1.00
1 pint; house-made, tangy, mayonnaise-based, horseradish
Large Vinegar Slaw$1.00
house-made, vinegar-based, mildly-sweet; feeds 3-4
Pulled Pork by the Pound$14.00
1 pound feeds 3-4 people; comes with complimentary mild sauce
Location

Martin TN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
