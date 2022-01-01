Blake's at Southern Milling
Come in and enjoy!
109 S. Lindell Street
Popular Items
Location
109 S. Lindell Street
Martin TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Opera House Restaurant
A full service fine dining restaurant with an unique atmosphere located in a 19th century Opera House. Full Bar with a great selection of drinks. Private dining available.
Crave
High in nutrition, low in calories,
healthy, and tasty
Come in and enjoy!
Martin's Coffee and Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Vantage Coffee Roasters
We see coffee people!