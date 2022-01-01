BlakeSt F&B

Go
BlakeSt embodies some lofty principles and big goals: to be well rested, well fed, and well informed. To disconnect from work. To consider differing views. To pour a great cocktail. To both hear a great album and have the quiet space to meditate. To improve our backstroke… or maybe just get that first chin-up.

301 NE Blake St

Popular Items

Broccolini Grilled Cheese$12.00
havarti, caper remoulade, sourdough
Mocha$5.00
espresso, milk, chocolate
Latte$4.00
espresso, more milk
Farmhouse Breakfast$13.00
pork sausage, bacon, or vegan sausage, two eggs, potatoes, toast, jam
Double Smash Burger$15.00
cheddar, pickle, lettuce, onion, special sauce, parmesan brioche
Cortado$3.50
espresso, little milk
Agua de Piedra Sparkling Water$4.50
Diet Coke$3.00
Unwedged$14.00
tomato, bacon, bleu cheese
Spring Power Bowl$15.00
zucchini, broccoli, cucumber, avocado, snap peas, couscous, pesto, sesame
Location

301 NE Blake St

Bentonville AR

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
