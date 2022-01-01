Go
Blanchard’s BBQ

At Blanchard's BBQ, we pair old school BBQ with contemporary cuisine - think Texas-style brisket with hand-cut poutine fries with a cold craft beer. This is a family thing. Three generations of Blanchards have loved nothing more than standing around a smoky pit and carving off a little something for someone special. We love to share our love. Come get something to eat.

2023 W. Pinhook Rd.

Popular Items

fountain drink$3.00
coke, dr. pepper, diet coke, tea etc.
one meat plate$17.00
pulled pork sandwich$5.00
4oz of pulled pork on bun
smoked beans$3.00
smoked beans
green chili corn casserole$3.00
green chili corn casserole
smoked chicken salad sandwich$9.50
smoked chicken salad on texas toast
2023 W. Pinhook Rd.

Lafayette LA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
