Blanchard’s BBQ
At Blanchard's BBQ, we pair old school BBQ with contemporary cuisine - think Texas-style brisket with hand-cut poutine fries with a cold craft beer. This is a family thing. Three generations of Blanchards have loved nothing more than standing around a smoky pit and carving off a little something for someone special. We love to share our love. Come get something to eat.
2023 W. Pinhook Rd.
Popular Items
Location
2023 W. Pinhook Rd.
Lafayette LA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
New Orleans Original Daiquiri
Come in and enjoy!
Bon Temps Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
The Taste of Southern Tradition.
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Made from scratch everyday.