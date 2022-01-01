Go
Toast

BlaqHaus NoHo

If you're looking for a unique place to grab a bite in North Hollywood, make sure to visit BlaqHaus NoHo. Our vision is to create a fantastic southern restaurant experiences that people want to come back to. Whether you're looking for a high-energy Hip-Hop and R&B space, are craving authentic southern food for dinner, or want to take advantage of our open late dining and hookah bar, you'll want to visit us for an evening you won't forget. Our restaurant and lounge bring the East Coast to the West Coast with signature dishes of shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles, something that is truly unique in the area.

SALADS

11671 Victory Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.1 (1647 reviews)

Popular Items

TRIPLE CHEESE MAC DADDY$12.00
PESTO CHICKEN SANDWHICH$18.99
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER$14.99
BLAQBERRY & PECAN SALAD$12.99
BH CAKE OF THE DAY$7.00
Fish Basket$22.99
BLAQHAUS ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE$10.99
NASHVILLE CHICKEN SANDWHICH$14.99
Fried Oreos$7.00
Wings$14.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

11671 Victory Boulevard

North Hollywood CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mariscos El Muchacho Alegre (Food Truck)

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy authentic seafood recipes straight from Mazatlan, Sinaloa! Experts in Aguachile, Ceviche and Cocktails amongst many other dishes! Try them once and YOU WILL taste the difference!

It's Boba Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vic’s Thai Food To Go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston