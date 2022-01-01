BLAST AND BREW
At Blast & Brew, you’re never merely a bystander – you’re the architect – customizing your experience from beginning to end. Choose from multiple dough, sauce, cheese and topping options to create your perfect Neapolitan style pizza, delicious sandwich or fresh salad.
55 River Oaks Place Ste 60
Popular Items
Location
San Jose CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
