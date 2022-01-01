Go
BLAST AND BREW

At Blast & Brew, you’re never merely a bystander – you’re the architect – customizing your experience from beginning to end. Choose from multiple dough, sauce, cheese and topping options to create your perfect Neapolitan style pizza, delicious sandwich or fresh salad.

55 River Oaks Place Ste 60



Popular Items

Pepperoni$19.00
House Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Chicken Wings (8pcs.)$16.00
Twice-Fried Wings Served with Our Classic House-made Ranch (8 pcs.)
Chicken Tikka$21.00
Tikka Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Yogurt Marinated Chicken, Jalapeños, Onions, Cilantro Mint Chutney, House Seasoning
Garlic Fries$7.00
Fresh Parsley and Sea Salt, Served with House Ranch
Steak Sandwich$19.00
Toasted Sliced Sourdough, Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Arugula, Chimichurri, Garlic Aioli
Cauliflower Wings$12.00
Fresh Cauliflower Florets Buttermilk-battered and Fried to a Golden Brown, Then Tossed in Buffalo Sauce and Topped with a Salad of Celery, Cilantro, Carrots
Fig+Prosciutto+Argula$19.00
House Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Local Calimyrna Figs, Prosciutto, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Arugula, Balsamic Drizzle, Feta
Paneer Tikka$21.00
Tikka Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinated Paneer, Jalapeños, Onions, Cilantro Mint Chutney, House Seasoning
California Veggie Burger$16.00
Toasted Brioche Bun, Veggie Patty, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Avocado, Lettuce, House Sauce
Build Your Own (Upto 3 Toppings)$21.00
Make your own upto 3-toppings
Location

55 River Oaks Place Ste 60

San Jose CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
