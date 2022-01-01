Go
Chicken
Southern

Blaze of Thunder @ HallPass

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Tenders$11.00
3 jumbo juicy tenders, white bread, pickles.
Sandwich$11.00
chicken breast, slaw, pickles, hawaiian bun
Small Drink (21oz)$2.50
Boylan Bottling - Cane Sugar Craft Sodas
Ranch$0.50
the dip and dressing that needs no introduction. house made.
Mac & Cheese$4.00
cheesy in the mac, mac in the cheesy!
Tenders Combo$15.00
Sandwich Combo$15.00
Fry Sauce$0.50
...when in Utah...
Cajun Fries$4.00
thick cut fries, tossed in cajun & signature blaze spice
Banana Pudding$5.00
Pumpkin Mousse, Vanilla Pudding, Bananas, Whipped Cream, Nilla Wafers, Gingersnap Crumble
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City UT 84101

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Graffiti Bao @ HallPass

No reviews yet

Fast casual Chinese dining from the esteemed Chef Marc Marrone and Todd Lunger.

Colossal Lobster @ HallPass

No reviews yet

It's ok to be shellfish. Lobster rolls, oysters, crab and friends from the sea.

Hibachican

No reviews yet

Experiential Japanese and Mexican fusion cooking.

Bout Time Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

