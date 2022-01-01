Go
Blaze-N-Grill

Min amount for Delivery $15 + delivery fee

6400 N Milwaukee Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Onion Rings$3.49
Made to order breaded onion rings.
Pizza Puffs$5.29
Deep-fried dough pocket filled w/cheese, tomato sauce, & ground beef.
Cheese Fries$2.49
Delicious hand-cut fries topped with hot cheese sauce.
Merkts Cheddar Burger$9.99
Our most popular-fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with Merkts cheese(sharp cheddar spread), mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of grilled or raw onions.
French Fries$1.89
Delicious hand-cut fries.
Merkts Fries$2.99
Delicious hand-cut fries topped w/ Merkts cheese (sharp cheddar spread).
Jr. Cheeseburger$8.99
Our fresh 1/4 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese and grilled or raw onions. Served w/regular fry & drink.
Hot Dog$3.79
100% Vienna Beef hotdog served on a warm poppy seed bun topped with mustard, onion, sweet relish, tomato, sport peppers, spear pickle, & celery salt.
Regular Gyro Sandwich$8.49
Thinly sliced meat served on a warm pita topped w/tzatziki sauce, onion, & tomato.
Cheese Burger$9.49
Our fresh 1/2 lb. burger seasoned using our special spice mix, then cooked on a flame charbroiled grill. Served on a warm home-style brioche bun and topped with mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato and choice of cheese and grilled or raw onions.
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

6400 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
