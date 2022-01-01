Go
Toast

Blaze Smith Hill

Smith Hill's newest upscale bistro, Blaze Smith Hill has a similar mission as her fun-loving Sister, The Brooklyn Coffee Tea, bringing communities together through memorable fine food, art, entertainment and creative events.
Come, eat and enjoy in the outdoor garden or indoor gallery.
COME GET YOUR BLAZE ON!

209 Douglas Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PENNE SHRIMP JAMBALAYA$24.00
seared shrimp with penne tossed in a jambalaya andouille sausage cream
HARVEST CAESAR SALAD$12.00
apples, craisins, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, romaine, shaved parmesan, lemon caesar dressing
KICKIN JALAPENO MAC & CHEESE$12.00
creamy cheddar, parmesan mozzarella, and jalapeno, baked crisp topping
CREOLE CATFISH$22.00
cornmeal seared catfish with braised collard greens, corn bread, macaroni salad and creole remoulade
SIDE COLLARD GREENS$6.00
JERK CHICKEN DINNER$21.00
grilled jerk chicken, ginger cilantro rice, red beans, and sweet plantain
SIDE CORN BREAD$4.00
BROOKLYN BURGER$18.00
8 oz black angus beef patty, blaze burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, on grilled brioche roll
See full menu

Location

209 Douglas Avenue

Providence RI

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Snookers is a great place to meet friends, entertain guests, or just hang out enjoying craft beers, great food, and good times.

Nero's Foundry Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Z-Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele

Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness. Please inform staff if you have any food allergies prior to ordering

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston