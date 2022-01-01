Blazin' Birds
LA's Hottest Chicken Scene! Delicious Hot Chicken!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
6246 Wilshire Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6246 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
Chicken King Food Truckers
Come in and enjoy!
Juice Crafters
Live well and be well!
Heroic Italian
Come in and enjoy!