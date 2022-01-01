Go
Blazin' Birds

6246 Wilshire Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (429 reviews)

Popular Items

Tater Tots$3.99
#2 Chicken Sandwiches Combo$12.99
Two Chicken Sandwiches with Slaw and Blazin' Sauce - Pick Your Spice Level... Comes with Side of Classic Red Slaw, Creamy Slaw, Fries, Blazin' Ranch Dressing and Pickle!
DineLA Dinner for 2 4pm-Closing$35.00
Two Chicken Sandos & Two Chicken Tenders each spiced to your liking. Choice of Two of our Delicious Sides, Two Fountain Beverages, & Two Giant Fresh Baked Cookies. Comes with side of HomeMade Ranch. Dine in or Togo Price. Delivery extra. Extras not included.
# 1 Tenders Combo$11.99
Two Chicken Tenders - Pick Your Favorite Spice Levels for Each Tender.....Comes with Side of Fries, our Classic Red Slaw and Creamy Cole Slaw, Blazin' Ranch Dressing and Pickle!
DineLA Lunch 10am-4pm$15.00
One Chicken Sando & One Chicken Tender, each spiced to your liking. With One Side and One Hand Dipped Real Ice Cream Shake. Comes with a Side of Home Made Ranch Dressing. Price for Dine in and Togo. Delivery Extra. Extras not included.
BB Kids Meal$8.99
For Kids Under 10 Years Old.
A Miniature Version of Our Delicious Crispy Chicken, Served with French Fries, Our Home Made Ranch Dressing and a 20 Oz Beverage.....Yum!!!
BB's Classic Tender Salad$12.99
2 Chicken Tenders - Pick Your Spice Level....Crisp Baby Greens with Romaine, Kalamatta Olives, Crunchy Cucumbers, Tomatoes. Choose Our Blazin' Ranch Dressing or Simple Italian Dressing!
#3 Tenders & Sandwich Combo$12.99
One Chicken Sandwich with Blazin' Sauce and Slaw & One Chicken Tender...Pick Your Spice Levels. Comes with Side of Classic Red Slaw, Creamy Slaw Fries, Blazin' Ranch Dressing and Pickle.
BB's Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Our Crispy Chicken Lightly Seasoned on top of Fresh Romaine Lettuce, With Roasted Tomatoes and Shaved Parmesan Cheese. Served with Our Home Made Caesar Dressing. Pick Your Level of Spicy if You Like, or follow our suggestion of Mild Spice.
#5 Get It All Combo$15.99
A Delicious Tender & Slider Spiced to Your taste, a Crispy Waffle, Fries, and our house made Creamy Slaw and Classic Red Slaw.
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6246 Wilshire Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
