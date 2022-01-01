Go
Blazin' Burgers image

Blazin' Burgers

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

912 Reviews

$

2593 Ellsworth Rd

Ypsilanti, MI 48197

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
You do you, Boss.
Roadhouse Burger
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fried Pickles, Fried Onion Rings, Turkey Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, & BBQ Sauce. Just like Texas!
Shroom Burger
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, & Our Signature Blazin' Sauce. Mushroom in food makes life delicious!
French Fries$3.50
Bacon Egg and Cheese Burger
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Turkey Bacon, Fried Egg, American Cheese, & Mayo. Go big or go home.
Blazin' Burger
Our #1 Burger. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Pepper Jack Cheese, & Our Signature Blazin' Sauce.
The OG Burger
Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, & Mayo. Your classic Cheeseburger.
Seasoned Fries$4.00
Philly Cheesesteak$7.50
Milkshakes$4.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

2593 Ellsworth Rd, Ypsilanti MI 48197

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Latin American Cuban Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wingfellas Ypsilanti - NEW

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wing Fellas - Ypsilanti

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zap Zone- Pit Row

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Blazin' Burgers

orange star4.6 • 912 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston