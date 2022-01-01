Go
Toast

Blazin Steaks

Take out restaurant specializing in steak, burgers and pastrami

6370 West Flamingo Road #23

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Steak
See full menu

Location

6370 West Flamingo Road #23

Las Vegas NV

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Monzú Italian Oven & Bar

No reviews yet

Bread is life!

NoButcher

No reviews yet

Plant-based Deli & Eatery in Las Vegas. Enjoy our signature sandwiches and deli items like plant-based meat and cheese. Dine in, take out, order online or drive thru!

Habesha Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Habesha Restaurant and Bar is a tribute to food and culture from Africa to the Caribbean! Featuring authentic cuisine like Pholourie, Oxtails, Jerk Chicken, fresh made Enjera, Curry Goat, Misir Wot, Shrimp Mofongo and more!

Jackpot Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston