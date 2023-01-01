Go
Banner picView gallery

Franco’s Wings N More - 1023 w 2nd

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1023 w 2nd

Grand Island, NE 68801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1023 w 2nd, Grand Island NE 68801

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mckinney's Irish Pub - Grand Island - 123 3rd St W
orange starNo Reviews
123 3rd St W Grand Island, NE 68801
View restaurantnext
Kiko’s Cantina - 103 W 3rd St
orange starNo Reviews
101 West 3rd Street Grand Island, NE 68801
View restaurantnext
Winchesters Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
511 West Street Phillips, NE 68865
View restaurantnext
Ozzys Tavern - 111 Plum Street
orange starNo Reviews
111 Plum Street Doniphan, NE 68832
View restaurantnext
JoJo's Gelato & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1007 Q Street Aurora, NE 68818
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 24 - Grand Island
orange star4.4 • 1,546
940 Allen Dr Grand Island, NE 68803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Island

PepperJax Grill - 24 - Grand Island
orange star4.4 • 1,546
940 Allen Dr Grand Island, NE 68803
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Grand Island

Kearney

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

North Platte

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Franco’s Wings N More - 1023 w 2nd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston