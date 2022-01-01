Go
Toast

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

Gourmet Burgers, Chicken, Salads & House Made Desserts

3000 184th St. SW, Suite 840,

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Milkshakes$5.79
Classic and signature flavored milkshake made with premium Oregon Ice Cream.
Grilled Chicken Avocado$13.99
Char-broiled chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, House made sun-dried tomato aioli, avocado, ciabatta
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.19
Crispy breaded chicken strips tossed in Blazing sriracha sauce, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, house made ranch, flour tortilla wrap
Itty Bitty Cheeseburgers$5.49
Two plain mini cheeseburgers
Impossible Burger$15.59
Impossible burger patty, Tillamook cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, crispy onion straws, our signature BOB sauce and served on a kaiser bun.
Chicken Strips$5.49
Tender all natural breaded chicken strips, served with choice of side
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.19
Extra thick-peppered bacon, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Mushroom Melt$13.19
Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Classic Cheeseburger$12.59
Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Blazing Onion Burger$13.19
Piled high with caramelized onions, Tillamook white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
See full menu

Location

3000 184th St. SW, Suite 840,

Lynnwood WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Elemental Pizza

No reviews yet

When we got together and thought about the kind of pizzas we wanted to make for our Elemental Pizza guests, we wanted to keep things simple, yet creative. We wanted to do the whole wood-fired thing, but we wanted to do pizza in a way where we could be more creative with it – you know, playing with flavors and ingredients to make something unique and delicious, not just delicious.

BittyFish Sushi

No reviews yet

Welcome to BittyFish where along with endless amounts of sushi, nigiri and sashimi you will also find a huge assortment of small plates featuring Japanese cuisine - all brought to you on our shiny conveyor belt!

0102 - WA-Lynnwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston