Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers & Lounge

Gourmet Burgers, Chicken, Salads & House Made Desserts!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Itty Bitty Cheeseburgers$5.49
Two plain mini cheeseburgers
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.19
Extra thick-peppered bacon, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Blazing Onion Burger$13.19
Piled high with caramelized onions, Tillamook white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Fish & Chips$16.19
Hand battered wild caught cod fillets, served with coleslaw, choice of side & house made tarter.
Chicken Strips$5.49
Tender all natural breaded chicken strips, served with choice of side
Teriyaki Swiss Chicken$13.19
Marinated chicken breast, house made teriyaki sauce, swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomato, house made garlic aioli, kaiser bun
Grilled Chicken Avocado$13.99
Char-broiled chicken breast, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, House made sun-dried tomato aioli, avocado, ciabatta
Milkshakes$5.79
Classic and signature flavored milkshake made with premium Oregon Ice Cream.
Classic Cheeseburger$12.59
Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Angus Burger Dip$13.19
Painted Hills 100% chuck patty, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, garlic buttered French roll, served with au jus
Location

13195 Newcastle Commons Dr

Newcastle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
