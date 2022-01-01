Go
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Milkshakes$5.79
Classic and signature flavored milkshake made with premium Oregon Ice Cream.
Classic Cheeseburger$12.59
Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
California Bacon Burger$14.19
Swiss cheese, fresh guacamole, thick-peppered bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Blazing Onion Burger$13.19
Piled high with caramelized onions, Tillamook white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Sesame Salad$13.59
Marinated chicken breast or crispy chicken strips, fresh romaine, cabbage, diced red pepper, fried wontons, house-made sesame-ginger dressing. Topped with mandarin oranges, grilled pineapple, toasted sesame seeds.
Itty Bitty Cheeseburgers$5.49
Two plain mini cheeseburgers
Bacon Blues$14.19
Gorgonzola cheese, thick-peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, house made blue cheese dressing, house made garlic mayo, kaiser bun
Chicken Strips$5.49
Tender all natural breaded chicken strips, served with choice of side
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.19
Extra thick-peppered bacon, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Ranchhand Bacon Burger$14.19
Tillamook cheddar, thick-peppered bacon, fried egg, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Location

2811 Bickford Avenue

Snohomish WA

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
