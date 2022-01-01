Go
Toast

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Whiskey Bar

Gourmet Burgers, Chicken, Salads & House Made Desserts!

11199 Pacific Crest Place NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BOB Dog$11.99
Nathans Famous gourmet hot dog, thick peppered bacon, grilled onions and BOB sauce
BBQ Pulled Pork$12.99
Tender, slow cooked pulled pork, house made BBQ sauce, coleslaw, house made chipotle mayo, ciabatta bun.
Vegan Burger$12.19
Spicy, made from scratch, black bean patty, spring mix, tomato, red onion, vegan mayo, signature salsa, kaiser bun
Sweet Hickory BBQ$13.19
BBQ sauce, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, crispy onion straws, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Angus Burger Dip$13.19
Painted Hills 100% chuck patty, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, garlic buttered French roll, served with au jus
Ultimate Grilled Cheese$10.29
Tillamook cheddar, Monterey jack, thick peppered bacon, tomato, grilled French bread.
Mushroom Melt$13.19
Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Bacon Aioli Burger$15.99
NEW! All natural beef patty, thick-peppered bacon, creamy garlic bacon aioli, Tillamook white cheddar, lettuce, tomato & crispy onion straws.
Texas Heat$14.19
Pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, housemade salsa, Blazing sriracha sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, housemade chipotle mayo, kaiser bun
Hamburger$11.59
Lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
See full menu

Location

11199 Pacific Crest Place NW

Silverdale WA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trapper's Sushi Co.

No reviews yet

Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring Asian Fusion sushi rolls, nigiri, & all-you-can-eat sushi. Family friendly with daily happy hour, lunch, & dinner specials. Military discounts available. Full bar with beer, sake, wine, and spirits. Dine-in or Order Online.

WAFFLE STOP & JOHNNY COFFEE

No reviews yet

WAFFLE STOP
The waffle has suffered a great injustice. Trapped in the world of breakfast food, this delicious and dynamic treat has not had the chance to spread its syrupy wings and soar to the culinary heights for which it was truly made. Until now.
JOHNNY COFFEE
We’re a modern coffee shop with an old soul. The type of place where you can kick back and crack wise with your barista while enjoying a cup of boutique coffee, smoothie, a fresh pastry or your choice of hot teas. We don’t judge. We just want you to enjoy yourself.

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0428

No reviews yet

Bakery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston