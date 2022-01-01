Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Whiskey Bar
Gourmet Burgers, Chicken, Salads & House Made Desserts!
11199 Pacific Crest Place NW
Popular Items
Location
11199 Pacific Crest Place NW
Silverdale WA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Trapper's Sushi Co.
Japanese-inspired restaurant featuring Asian Fusion sushi rolls, nigiri, & all-you-can-eat sushi. Family friendly with daily happy hour, lunch, & dinner specials. Military discounts available. Full bar with beer, sake, wine, and spirits. Dine-in or Order Online.
WAFFLE STOP & JOHNNY COFFEE
WAFFLE STOP
The waffle has suffered a great injustice. Trapped in the world of breakfast food, this delicious and dynamic treat has not had the chance to spread its syrupy wings and soar to the culinary heights for which it was truly made. Until now.
JOHNNY COFFEE
We’re a modern coffee shop with an old soul. The type of place where you can kick back and crack wise with your barista while enjoying a cup of boutique coffee, smoothie, a fresh pastry or your choice of hot teas. We don’t judge. We just want you to enjoy yourself.
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Come in and enjoy!