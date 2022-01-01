Go
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

Gourmet Burgers, Chicken, Salads & House Made Desserts

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4701 Point Fosdick Dr • $$

Avg 4.2 (3735 reviews)

Popular Items

Milkshakes$5.79
Classic and signature flavored milkshake made with premium Oregon Ice Cream.
Chicken Strips & Fries$12.89
All-natural tender strips served with your choice of house made dipping sauce
Sweet Hickory BBQ$13.19
BBQ sauce, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, crispy onion straws, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Itty Bitty Cheeseburgers$5.49
Two plain mini cheeseburgers
California Bacon Burger$14.19
Swiss cheese, fresh guacamole, thick-peppered bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Classic Cheeseburger$12.59
Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Platter of Natural Cut Fries$4.19
Platter of natural cut French Fries, served with choice of house made dipping sauce
Fish & Chips$16.19
Hand battered wild caught cod fillets, served with coleslaw, choice of side & house made tarter.
Blazing Onion Burger$13.19
Piled high with caramelized onions, Tillamook white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.19
Extra thick-peppered bacon, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, signature BOB sauce, kaiser bun.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4701 Point Fosdick Dr

Gig Harbor WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

