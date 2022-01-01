Go
A local, family- owned homemade custard and fast food diner located in Wind Lake, WI. We might be small but we are big on fast friendly service with everything cooked per order. B-Lazy Diner offers chicken and fish buckets/dinners served with fries or potato pancakes and our famous homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce. Along with a variety of wraps, seasoned burgers, homemade soups and salads. Don't forget we have a variety of cones, sundaes, malts, shakes and homemade ice cream sandwiches. Check our calendar for our flavors of the day and weekly specials!!
Call your order in at (262) 895-3233 for faster service. Dine in or use our convenient dive thru window. Outdoor seating available during the summer.
We are open 7 days a week and look forward to seeing you!

7910 south Loomis road

Bacon Cheeseburger$5.00
Shake$3.60
Corn Dog$1.55
Mozz Sticks$3.50
Fry$2.00
Onion Rings$2.59
Chicken Sandwich$4.50
Cheeseburger$4.50
Curds$3.99
Chicken Strips$3.25
7910 south Loomis road

wind lake WI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
