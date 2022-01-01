Go
Big Lick Brewing Company

Craft Beer Delivery / Takeout in Downtown Roanoke Virginia

409 salem ave SW

Avg 4.9 (315 reviews)

Popular Items

RECKLESS CAUTION$13.00
IPA - Sour - 6.3% ABV 20 IBU
Reckless Caution is a Sour Blackberry IPA that was brewed with the addition of vanilla bean, cassia bark (a type of cinnamon) and lactose. Think blackberry pie! Hopped with Citra and El Dorado dry hops.
ALLERGENS: Contains lactose.
COME TO YOUR CENSUS - ON SALE!$13.00
India Pale Ale - 6.5% ABV 60 IBU
We brewed this West Coast style IPA to help raise awareness of the 2020 U.S. Census! Do your part by taking part. The beer was brewed with Julius and Mandarina Bavaria hops.
LIME IN THE COCONUT$13.00
Sour - Gose - Fruited 5% ABV 10 IBU
We kettle soured the wort to a pH of about 3.26 and boiled it with coriander and pink himalayan sea salt. Copious amounts of key lime were added in secondary with coconut puree. This Gose is very tart, reminiscent of several tropical drinks such as margaritas and pina coladas.
WEIRDLY NORMAL$13.00
IPA - American - 7.3% ABV 65 IBU
Weirdly Normal is our first attempt at perfecting a new recipe for a basic IPA to have as a year-round flagship to send out for distribution. It's a non-hazy American IPA hopped exclusively with Citra and Mosaic in the boil, whirlpool and double dry hopped for good measure.
CITRA EXTRA PALE ALE$11.00
Extra Pale Ale - 5.4% ABV 23 IBU
American Pale Ale brewed exclusively with Citra hops.
SHABBY CHIC$15.00
Imperial IPA - 8.4% ABV 35 IBU
Shabby Chic is our latest hazy Double IPA, brewed with Columbus hops during the boil. We then double dry hopped it with copious amounts of the freshest Mosaic and Simcoe we could get our hands on. This juicy Double IPA is well balanced with notes of tropical fruit, pineapple and mango with a smooth dry finish that will leave you wanting more.
TILT THE WORLD - ON SALE!$13.00
Table Beer 4.8% ABV 17 IBU
“Tilt the World”, a Table Beer (i.e. an easy drinking, low alcohol beer). Brewed with a Pils/Maris Otter base and Golden Naked Oats. A touch of wheat and Honey malt for some body/character. Now... here’s where it gets interesting. Whirlpooled and double dry hopped with Galaxy and Southern Passion hops. Two of the most intensely fruity hops out there. Oh the nose (peach, passionfruit, melon) for starters! Smells sooo good! Tastes pretty darn great too. Very dry, yet fruity with low IBU’s (17).
DEFINITE MAYBE$11.00
HELLES LAGER - 5.7% ABV 17 IBU
“Helles” means “pale in color,” as these beers are often golden. The German-style Helles lager is a bit rounder or fuller-bodied than light lagers and even all-malt pilsners. Helles lagers offer a touch of sweetness that balance a measurable addition of spicy German hop flavor and light bitterness.
STRAWBERRY RHUBARB GOSE$13.00
Sour - Gose - Fruited - 4.3% ABV 7 IBU
This time around we fruited our house Gose with Strawberry and Rhubarb fruit purees. It's tart, fruity and delicious!
BARBIE JUICE
Blonde Ale - 6.4% ABV 33 IBU
Easy drinking American Blonde Ale. US 2-Row and Willamette Hops.

Location

409 salem ave SW

Roanoke VA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
