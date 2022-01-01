Big Lick Brewing Company

Imperial IPA - 8.4% ABV 35 IBU

Shabby Chic is our latest hazy Double IPA, brewed with Columbus hops during the boil. We then double dry hopped it with copious amounts of the freshest Mosaic and Simcoe we could get our hands on. This juicy Double IPA is well balanced with notes of tropical fruit, pineapple and mango with a smooth dry finish that will leave you wanting more.

