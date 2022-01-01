Go
Blossoming Lotus Cafe

100% plant-based and made with love. Our café & juice bar features a limited menu of our healthier favorites throughout the years, juices, smoothies, medicinal teas along with prepared meals to go.

SMOOTHIES

2122 NW Quimby Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (89 reviews)

Popular Items

Strength Shake$9.50
A fully nutrient packed smoothie made with almond milk, almond butter, black sesame seeds, banana, spinach and dates. A good post workout smoothie meant to keep you satisfied.
Bibimbap$16.00
A vegan take of a popular Korean dish comes with our house made: BBQ tempeh, kimchi, cucumber seaweed salad and a gochujang cashew sauce. Served with steamed broccoli, sesame shiitake mushrooms and brown rice topped with green onions and toasted sesame seeds. (This item is not gluten free).
Tikka Masala$16.00
A creamy tomato, coconut milk and curry sauce made with traditional spices tossed with spinach, chickpeas and cilantro. Served with a tikka seasoned tofu, golden cashew rice and a side of raita and pineapple chutney.
Beet Crunch Salad$14.00
A delicious salad of massaged kale, beets, pickled celery and cucumbers tossed with a mustard seed dressing and topped with our house made coconut bacon and pecans. A sweet and savory salad with a crunch.
Golden Dragon Bowl$17.00
A warm golden sauce made with ginger, garlic, turmeric, coconut milk and curry. Served with brown rice, green lentils, roasted: cauliflower, carrots, onions. Fresh spinach, mint and topped with peanuts and lime.
Delivery: Sauce will be in a soup container. Feel free to heat it up some more and then pour over your veggies and rice. Yum!
Mac and Cheese Bowl$9.00
Our ultra famous vegan mac and cheese is made with a creamy blend of butternut squash with oat milk, cashews and nutritional yeast. A creamy healthy dish that will satisfy your cravings!
Creamy Pesto Pasta$15.00
Pecan pesto, cashew cream, cherry tomatoes, hazelnut parmesan, zucchini zoodles. This dish is chilled.
Tom Kha Soup
A spicy lemongrass ginger with coconut broth served with mushrooms, carrots and onions with a lime garnish.
Order with a size of brown rice or bbq tofu.
Resilience & Immunity$8.50
Orange juice with pineapple, carrots, orange and ginger. Add some spirulina to make it green.
Green Bowl$14.00
English peas, asparagus, avocado, steamed kale, cucumber, quinoa, toasted pepitas, cilantro tossed in a date jalapeno dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2122 NW Quimby Street

Portland OR

Sunday10:00 am - 5:35 pm
Monday10:00 am - 5:35 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:35 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:35 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:35 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:35 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:35 pm
