Blossoming Lotus Cafe
100% plant-based and made with love. Our café & juice bar features a limited menu of our healthier favorites throughout the years, juices, smoothies, medicinal teas along with prepared meals to go.
SMOOTHIES
2122 NW Quimby Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2122 NW Quimby Street
Portland OR
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:35 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:35 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:35 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:35 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:35 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:35 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:35 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Matador
Come to The Matador in NW Portland, OR for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!
Harlow
Vegan forward and 100% gluten free food, juices, and smoothies made with love!
The Fireside
Come in and enjoy!
Killer Burger
Come in and enjoy!