BLEND ASTORIA

We Are Also Available For Catering And Private Events

3717 30th Ave

Popular Items

Queso de Cabra Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, spicy roasted pecans, crispy goat cheese with sherry vinaigrette.
Latin Blend$9.00
Mixed greens, grilled corn, tomato, red onion, roasted peppers, crispy tortilla strips with mango vinaigrette.
Bottled Water$2.25
Can Sprite$2.25
Side Salad
mesculun mix, onions, tomatoes witha sherry vinaigrette
Aguacate Salad$8.00
Mesculin mix with avocado, cherry tomato and red onion.
Canned Diet Coke$2.25
Canned Coke$2.25
Papas Fritas
house hand cut potato french fries
Maduros
sliced fried sweet plantains
3717 30th Ave

Astoria NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
