Go
Toast

Blend On The Water

Modern Latin Fare in a lively environment with Panoramic views of Manhattan.

4540 Center Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Fries$6.00
Crispy Chicken$25.00
See full menu

Location

4540 Center Blvd

Long Island City NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Maiella

No reviews yet

Maiella, a casually elegant restaurant located in the picturesque waterfront section of Long Island City, New York, serves authentic Italian dishes with a modern flare and the freshest ingredients. Maiella sits at the base of the iconic Pepsi sign in Gantry State Park, and features spectacular city views. Designed by a leading New York City Architecture firm, Bluarch, the rustic space features seating for up to 180 guests inside and almost 100 guests in the outdoor terrace facing Manhattan and Gantry State Park. Inquire about our private dining rooms as well as larger parties.

Blend LIC Vernon Blvd

No reviews yet

Blend Is a Latin Fusion restaurant offering favorites from a variety of Latin countries.

Profundo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ravel Events

No reviews yet

This Global crisis has provided us with a reminder that even in uncertain times, we are a community of people of different backgrounds who come together to support and uplift each other.
Over the course of this shutdown, we have received countless requests from people asking about what they can do to help the hard working staff of Hotel Chantelle and we want to encourage our loyal guests by matching dollar for dollar all donations with a gift certificate to be used at our venue of your choice once we hit the start of rooftop season in a few weeks.
Our goal is to make sure that our hospitality family is taken care of in these unprecedented times, thus, we are raising money with your help, the other half of our community who we could not do this without.
All proceeds will go directly our staff to help with the loss of earnings due to the mandatory shut down,
thank you for your continued support

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston