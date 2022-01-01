Blend On The Water
Modern Latin Fare in a lively environment with Panoramic views of Manhattan.
4540 Center Blvd
Location
4540 Center Blvd
Long Island City NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
