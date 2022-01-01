Blended - By Bru Daddy's Brewing Co.

Go
Blended is where Bru Daddy's will offer 20 beer taps and an unique cocktail offerings complemented by an eclectic menu of shareables, flatbreads, salads, and some larger plates. This menu will feature the melding of popular American food with bold flavors from around the world.

27 North 7th Street Suite 130

Popular Items

Classic Caesar$9.00
grilled romaine heart, roasted corn, chipotle caesar dressing, shaved parmesan
Phantom Hat Trick$16.00
Dojo Tots$11.00
K-pop Eggrolls$9.00
crispy wonton, Korean BBQ beef, mozzarella, siracha aioli, balsamic glaze
House Cut Fries$4.00
Turkey Avocado Club Wrap$15.00
BLT Wrap$12.00
Cheesesteak Empanada$8.00
Roman Chicken Wrap$14.00
Blended Garden$8.00
spring mix, arugula, shredded carrot, cucumber, radish, ginger orange dressing
Location

27 North 7th Street Suite 130

Allentown PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

