Blended Health & Smoothie Bar

Rooted in Kindness & Running on Humor, we offer delicious Smoothies, Acai & Power Bowls, the Original Waffle Bowl and winter menu items like our delicious Grilled Cheese Waffle & Tomato Soup!

SMOOTHIES

950 Harlem Ave • $



Popular Items

Blended Banana Brew
#1 Seller. High Protein & High Energy: Cold Brew, Almond Milk, Vanilla Plant Protein, PB Powder, Banana, Chocolate Espresso Beans.
Banana Bread Waffle Bowl (GF)
This delicious waffle is vegan, gluten free and a healthy breakfast or snack option. Full of Banana flavor with a hint of Agave, there is no added sugars, crisp on the outside and fluffy and gooey on the inside. Top it how you want it with fruit, chocolate and drizzles!
Green Protein Waffle Bowl (GF)
The perfect pre or post workout meal! The waffle is Gluten-Free, No Sugar Added, and homemade with Spinach (promise you won't taste it) and Whey Protein to pack a punch. Chopped & topped to your liking!
Big Mike's PB&B
Best Seller. High Protein: PBFit, PBProtein, Banana, Honey & Almond Milk
Something Green
Great for Greens: Pineapple, Mango, Kale, Spinach, Lemon & Ginger
Classic Acai Bowl
Our house Acai base is the perfect creamy consistency. Topped with Strawberry, Banana, Blueberry, and Cacao Nibs. Classics never go out of style.
O.G.
Covers all the bases: Strawberry, Banana, Almond Milk and Vanilla Plant Protein.
CPB Acai Bowl
Acai with a Protein Punch! Our Classic base with the addition of Chocolate Plant-based Protein and PB Powder. Topped with Banana, Cacao Nibs and a PB Drizzle.
Triple Berry
Low Cal/Low Carb: Blackberries, Raspberries, Blueberries, Almond Milk & Vanilla Plant Protein!
Gumba
High Protein/Good Carbs: PBFit, Chocolate Protein, Banana & Almond Milk
Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

950 Harlem Ave

Glenview IL

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
