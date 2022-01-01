Blended Health & Smoothie Bar
Rooted in Kindness & Running on Humor, we offer delicious Smoothies, Acai & Power Bowls, the Original Waffle Bowl and winter menu items like our delicious Grilled Cheese Waffle & Tomato Soup!
SMOOTHIES
950 Harlem Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
950 Harlem Ave
Glenview IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Korean Fly Chikin
Fried chicken and rice bowls.
Joe Donut
Come in and enjoy!
Coarse Italian
Thank you for dining with Coarse Italian! If you have any questions about your order please give us a call at (847) 657-3200
Dinner guests!
We open at 4:00pm Tuesday - Sunday for curbside pick-up and delivery, we are closed Mondays. Please check our homepage for full operating hours.
Golfers!
We are open for golf course pick-up/delivery Monday - Sunday, 10:00am - 6:00pm. If you'd like us to deliver to you on the course, please specify which hole you are on at check-out.
Glenview House
Come in and Enjoy! The cuisine at Glenview House is simple: fresh, locally sourced, organic and delicious. Our menu features beautifully presented, upscale American comfort food with French, Italian, and Asian influences