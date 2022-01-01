Go
Blended Health & Smoothie Bar - Evanston

2002 Central Ave

Evanston, IL 60201

Popular Items

The Power
Balanced Macros: Banana, Blueberries, Avocado, Rolled Oats (GF), Vanilla Plant Protein and Almond Milk.
O.G.
Covers all the bases: Strawberry, Banana, Almond Milk and Vanilla Plant Protein.
Something Green
Great for Greens: Pineapple, Mango, Kale, Spinach, Lemon & Ginger
Satur-YAYl Bowl
Strawberry, Banana, Mango and Pitaya (dragon fruit) make a beautiful pink bowl you can dig into with your spoon! Topped with fresh strawberry, sweet coconut and dried mango.
Classic Acai Bowl
Our house Acai base is the perfect creamy consistency. Topped with Banana, Blueberry, and Cacao Nibs and a Honey Drizzle. Classics never go out of style.
Blended Banana Brew
#1 Seller. High Protein & High Energy: Cold Brew, Almond Milk, Vanilla Plant Protein, PB Powder, Banana, Chocolate Espresso Beans.
The Strength
Good for muscle recovery: Pineapple, Strawberry, Chocolate Whey Protein and Coconut Milk.
Big Mike's PB&B
Best Seller. High Protein: PBFit, PBProtein, Banana, Honey & Almond Milk
CPB Acai Bowl
Acai with a Protein Punch! Our Classic base with the addition of Chocolate Plant-based Protein and PB Powder. Topped with Banana, Cacao Nibs and a PB Drizzle.
Build-A-Bowl (Acai)
A Snoop Dogg might say "Top it like it's hott!" Personalize your Classic Acai bowl with 2 Fruits, 1 Toppings and 1 delicious Drizzle!
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm

